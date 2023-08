Alex de Minaur after losing to Sinner :



“I’d like to congra­tu­late Jannik. You & your team, you deserve it. The way you carry your­self on court & off court. I’ve got tremen­dous respect for you. We started as doubles part­ners. It didn’t go so well. 😂But we made it to the final”❤️ pic.twitter.com/aWc5RaFZt1