ATP Toronto « is plan­ning to have a limited number of ticketed spec­ta­tors.«

A reduced 48‐player singles main draw (16 seeds have R1 bye).

All players and their team members must stay at the offi­cial hotel.

$15,845 for R1 loser ($20,755 in 2019).

$370,290 for cham­pion ($1,049,040).