Andrey Rublev advances to his 5th ATP Tour final of the season (4-0) with a 6-4, 4-1 ret. win over Anderson at Erste Bank Open. Rublev has won 14 straight 500 level matches and 18-1 in his last 4 tournaments.



Rublev has held serve all 28 games this week.