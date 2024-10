Dear Domi,



I’m sad to see you retire this soon, but I’m going to cherish our battles and our fun times on and off the court. Playing an exhi­bi­tion match with you in Austria in 2018 remains a fond memory.



Thank you for holding the one‐handed back­hand flag so high.



Danke Domi ✌️ pic.twitter.com/319YRUbPxi