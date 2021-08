Rafael Nadal is playing in the Citi Open this week.



The tour­na­ment is sold out and there’s 16,000 people on a waiting list to purchase tickets.



« It’s just unbe­lie­vable that he came here to D.C., » @FTiafoe said.



On @RafaelNadal’s impact on the @CitiOpen :https://t.co/GdgOxM9Ec8