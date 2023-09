Karen Khachanov after beating Yoshi Nishioka



“I didn’t know you have a birthday tomorrow, other­wise I would’ve played different. When I play you I’m like ‘Wow, I have to run a lot. Left, right, left, right’ like table tennis’ 😂You are 1 of the most polite, nice guys on tour”❤️ pic.twitter.com/WQE9i6R1yV