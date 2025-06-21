AccueilWimbledonAttention à Cilic !
Attention à Cilic !

On le sait Marin veut réaliser un grand coup avant de tirer sa révé­rence. Agé de 36 ans, fatigué par un un genou doulou­reux, le Croate ne lâche rien. Sur le gazon, son jeu est effi­cace notam­ment si son service répond présent. 

Cette semaine à Nottingham, Marin a réalisé une semaine parfaite. Il jouera la finale ce samedi face à au Japonais Shintaro Mochizuki, 129ème. Même s’il s’agit d’un chal­lenger, une victoire pour­rait lui permettre de rêver de réalise un coup à Wimbledon où il a été fina­liste en 2017.

Publié le samedi 21 juin 2025 à 12:12

