On le sait Marin veut réaliser un grand coup avant de tirer sa révérence. Agé de 36 ans, fatigué par un un genou douloureux, le Croate ne lâche rien. Sur le gazon, son jeu est efficace notamment si son service répond présent.
Marin Cilic into the final in Nottingham.— José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 20, 2025
Hits 30 aces and defeats Martin Landaluce 7–6(7) in the 3rd.
He will return to the top 100 on Monday.
Far from his best, but not a name that top players will wanna draw in the first round at Wimbledon… pic.twitter.com/of026raTzB
Cette semaine à Nottingham, Marin a réalisé une semaine parfaite. Il jouera la finale ce samedi face à au Japonais Shintaro Mochizuki, 129ème. Même s’il s’agit d’un challenger, une victoire pourrait lui permettre de rêver de réalise un coup à Wimbledon où il a été finaliste en 2017.
Publié le samedi 21 juin 2025 à 12:12