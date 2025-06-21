On le sait Marin veut réaliser un grand coup avant de tirer sa révé­rence. Agé de 36 ans, fatigué par un un genou doulou­reux, le Croate ne lâche rien. Sur le gazon, son jeu est effi­cace notam­ment si son service répond présent.

Marin Cilic into the final in Nottingham.



Hits 30 aces and defeats Martin Landaluce 7–6(7) in the 3rd.



He will return to the top 100 on Monday.



Far from his best, but not a name that top players will wanna draw in the first round at Wimbledon… pic.twitter.com/of026raTzB