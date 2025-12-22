AccueilATPBlockx à Learner Tien, qui l'a battu en finale du Masters Next...
Blockx à Learner Tien, qui l’a battu en finale du Masters Next Gen : « Il n’y a pas beau­coup de jours où je me sens impuis­sant sur le court, mais aujourd’hui en était un »

Baptiste Mulatier
Par Baptiste Mulatier

Après sa défaite contre Learner Tien en finale du Masters Next Gen (4−3 [4], 4–2, 4–1), le Belge Alexander Blockx, 116e mondial, a reconnu la supé­rio­rité de son adver­saire (20 ans, 28e mondial). 

« Il n’y a pas beau­coup de jours où je me sens impuis­sant sur le court, mais aujourd’hui était l’un d’entre eux », a déclaré Blockx lors de la céré­monie de remise des prix. 

Tien, coaché par Michael Chang, conclut une saison 2025 impressionnante !

Publié le lundi 22 décembre 2025 à 11:28

