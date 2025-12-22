Après sa défaite contre Learner Tien en finale du Masters Next Gen (4−3 [4], 4–2, 4–1), le Belge Alexander Blockx, 116e mondial, a reconnu la supériorité de son adversaire (20 ans, 28e mondial).
« Il n’y a pas beaucoup de jours où je me sens impuissant sur le court, mais aujourd’hui était l’un d’entre eux », a déclaré Blockx lors de la cérémonie de remise des prix.
Alexander Blockx to Learner Tien : « There’s not a lot of days where I feel helpless on court, but today was one of them. » 🫢— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 21, 2025
Congratulations to the young Belgian on an insane week in Jeddah. Expect BIG things from him in 2025 🫡 pic.twitter.com/zD7dleUDO5
Tien, coaché par Michael Chang, conclut une saison 2025 impressionnante !
