Dennis Novak leaves Wolfgang Thiem’s academy to return to his former coach Günter Bresnik.



Wolfang Thiem is not happy about this deci­sion and speaks of a personal vendetta by Bresnik. According to W. Thiem, Bresnik’s mani­pu­la­tive skills have led to Novak retur­ning to Bresnik. https://t.co/T3PiESkxC9