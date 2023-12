Carlos Alcaraz, at 13 years old, was already very clear about his ambi­tions



2016 interview with @calvonbauer



« I want to be top 10 in the world. I want to be like Rafa Nadal because he trains very hard, sacrifices himself & puts in a lot of effort »

