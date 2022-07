As worker in Roland Garros since 2018 I can say that Rafa is always so kind with the staff and he takes time to greet every single person at the end of the tour­na­ment.



I love RAFA NADAL because he is a great fighter and court and the defi­ni­tion of humi­lity off court #Wimbledon https://t.co/aL5JJ7R6LZ