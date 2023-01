What tour­na­ment and at what age did the Big 3 win their 92nd Career Title ?



Djokovic : 2023 Adelaide 250 – 35 Years 8 months old



Federer : 2017 Halle 500 – 35 Years 10 months old



Nadal : 2022 Roland Garros – 36 Years old



Roughly all the same age. Amazing longevity.