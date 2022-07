Djokovic (toujours en vacances) : « La saison est réussie, tout ce qui se passera dans le futur n’est que du bonus »

Novak Djokovic in Croatia on vaca­tion

« I arrived with my two younger brothers, we took the oppor­tu­nity to be toge­ther. We haven’t spent time toge­ther for a long time and here we are. We’re touring the Croatian coast and enjoying ourselves.« https://t.co/JSRQpWvZak pic.twitter.com/IHOBDAEfKc