We’re glad to see @rogerfederer back to trai­ning 💪with his signa­ture RF cap🧢



We also want to wish everyone a happy Holiday season✨ Perhaps this red cap can be a last minute gift to your loved ones🎁



Other colors avai­lable ! See the collec­tion at https://t.co/luhVYWljEt pic.twitter.com/L0f6OatywL