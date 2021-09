With his victory in Cassis, @BenjaminBonzi is…



✅ The first player to win 5 titles in a season since Filip Krajinovic in 2017. The single‐season record is 6.



✅ Just the second 🇫🇷 to win 5 titles in a season (Mannarino in 2014).



✅ On a 15‐match #ATPChallenger win streak pic.twitter.com/ytyEb0ZGWr