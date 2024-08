Gael Monfils says he sees Carlos Alcaraz the same as Federer, Nadal, & Djokovic, ‘He’s just a bit younger, but he’s already a legend’



“He’s a complete athlete, in terms of speed, endu­rance, power. And then his tennis, of course, is quite complete, too. Backhand, fore­hand, it’s… pic.twitter.com/kIGwGL5dQ9