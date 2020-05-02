View this post on Instagram

“2014 was by far my toughest year. I was in qualifying of a tournament where I won the first set 7-6, but was struggling the whole match. I felt confident to win the match the whole time but my mindset was negative the whole time. I felt the same way in the second round and told myself I don’t want to play this way and needed to go home. It didn’t even matter if I was playing well I was so negative that I couldn’t think.I stopped playing tennis for some time. Not only did I stop enjoying the tournaments, travel and practice, but the effort it took to play at the top level was too much for me at the time. I was thinking that I should maybe try something else, another job. It was a sad time for me because all I knew in life was tennis but now I wasn’t enjoying it. I first tried to teach some lessons when I stopped and also take some college classes, but none of that worked for me. Deep inside I knew I only wanted to play tennis but I was fighting something in me. I wanted to get back on the court and be okay with a losing a match if I worked hard in practice. That is what tennis is about. It is about making mistakes, losing matches, playing poorly and then coming off the court and finding a new way to win. I stopped for about three months where I worked a lot on myself. I read a few self help books, and others in the world of psychology. I wasn’t playing low level tournaments when I stopped, I was playing Grand Slams, I should have been happy. I knew something inside me had to change. After this time I started to open up more. I found out that there are some days when my parents and sisters feel sad and don’t want to leave the house. The idea that you will have good and bad days and it is just about finding your own happiness. I wanted to come back on the court and not hit perfect forehands, backhands or serves but to enjoy it. I wanted to enjoy it like I was a child again. I would wake up and say to myself, ‘This is going to be a good day’.” @guido_pella⁣ ⁣ Go to behindtheracquet.com for extended stories, podcast and merch.