@rogerfederer not one week passes without watching your tennis on YouTube 🙌🏽 your foot­work, net game, serve, elegance, fore­hand , chip returns I find inspi­ra­tion in it all🙏🏽 your tennis will forever be loved 🫶🏽 #roger­fo­rever #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/XGvEffb3aw