Célèbre entraî­neur améri­cain, notam­ment connu pour avoir formé les sœurs Williams, Rick Macci s’est prêté à un exer­cice de fiction en imagi­nant Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz et Jannik Sinner réunis à leur apogée dans la même génération.

Tough to compare Alcaraz and Sinner to the Fed Rafa and Joker because the eyeball test show depen­ding on the surface and day would have the final say. But the big three would be using different sticks and strings and their game would have different subtle things. But they all…