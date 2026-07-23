Célèbre entraîneur américain, notamment connu pour avoir formé les sœurs Williams, Rick Macci s’est prêté à un exercice de fiction en imaginant Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz et Jannik Sinner réunis à leur apogée dans la même génération.
Tough to compare Alcaraz and Sinner to the Fed Rafa and Joker because the eyeball test show depending on the surface and day would have the final say. But the big three would be using different sticks and strings and their game would have different subtle things. But they all…— Rick Macci (@RickMacci) July 23, 2026
« Il est difficile de comparer Alcaraz et Sinner à Federer, Nadal et Djokovic, car l’impression visuelle montre que tout dépendrait de la surface et du jour. Mais le Big 3 utiliserait des raquettes et des cordages différents, et leur jeu présenterait des nuances distinctes. Cependant, s’ils jouaient tous en même temps, ils s’épanouiraient tous et nous aurions alors un Big 5. »
Publié le jeudi 23 juillet 2026 à 09:38