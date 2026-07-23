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« Il est diffi­cile de comparer Alcaraz et Sinner à Federer, Nadal et Djokovic, mais s’ils avaient tous joué en même temps, on parle­rait de Big 5 », assure Rick Macci

Par
Baptiste Mulatier
-
2431

Célèbre entraî­neur améri­cain, notam­ment connu pour avoir formé les sœurs Williams, Rick Macci s’est prêté à un exer­cice de fiction en imagi­nant Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz et Jannik Sinner réunis à leur apogée dans la même génération.

« Il est diffi­cile de comparer Alcaraz et Sinner à Federer, Nadal et Djokovic, car l’im­pres­sion visuelle montre que tout dépen­drait de la surface et du jour. Mais le Big 3 utili­se­rait des raquettes et des cordages diffé­rents, et leur jeu présen­te­rait des nuances distinctes. Cependant, s’ils jouaient tous en même temps, ils s’épa­noui­raient tous et nous aurions alors un Big 5. »

Publié le jeudi 23 juillet 2026 à 09:38

A propos de l’auteur

Baptiste Mulatier

Accro au sport depuis toujours, Baptiste Mulatier s’est natu­rel­le­ment tourné vers le jour­na­lisme pour raconter les histoires qui le font vibrer. Au fil de sa forma­tion, il a colla­boré avec plusieurs médias, parmi lesquels Le 10 Sport, La Provence, Sport Buzz Business ou encore Foot01, avant de rejoindre We Love Tennis en 2020. Cette même année, il couvre son premier Roland‐Garros, une édition très parti­cu­lière disputée à l’automne en raison de la pandémie. Une expé­rience fonda­trice, point de départ d’une belle aven­ture qui se pour­suit désor­mais depuis six ans.

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