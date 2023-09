Just over 5 years ago Djokovic lost 6–3, 6–4 to Paire in Miami it was his 3rd conse­cu­tive straight set loss as he strug­gled for form after retur­ning from Elbow surgery.



He was 31 and decided to retire… he changed his mind ; since then he won 12 slams !