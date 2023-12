Jill Craybas remem­bers seeing Rafa Nadal pull up a chair to watch Roger Federer play on grass so he could improve :



« A story that impressed me about Nadal is, you know, he unders­tood that he was the best on the clay. And he unders­tood he had to make some adjust­ments to the other… pic.twitter.com/cveIU7uhS1