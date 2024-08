Beautiful words to Novak from the legend John McEnroe 🥺



“What you’ve done for our sport, and what you just accom­pli­shed the last couple months, parti­cu­larly Olympics, thank you man, for being part of this sport.” #Djokovic 🇷🇸🩵 #Nolefam 🐊 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6j3B6LnWwP