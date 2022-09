According to NLM, if untreated, bone edema [Zverev’s current issue] resolves within 3–9 months. Anyways, there are treat­ment stra­te­gies (conser­va­tive or surgical) that aim to reduce pain and healing time.



Other sources talk about 4–12 months of time to recover. pic.twitter.com/UeIK7MFTJe