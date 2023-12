🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic on the Wimbledon 2019 Final vs Federer :



“I beat him 13–12 in the fifth set, but the other sets I won were 7–6 tiebreaks [Federer’s sets were 6–1 and 6–4], and, if you look at the stats, Federer was the far better player, in every aspect, but I won the match.… pic.twitter.com/wMBPuXFKnk