L’ancien coach des soeurs Williams, Rick Macci, très actif sur le réseau social X, a livré un pronostic sur la carrière de Carlos Alcaraz.

« Un poten­tiel hors norme. Les meilleurs jours se profilent à l’ho­rizon. Une carrière est une longue route sinueuse faite de hauts et de bas, de rebon­dis­se­ments et de zigs zags. Le talent ne s’achète pas sur Internet et le magi­cien espa­gnol est un joueur géné­ra­tionnel qui, sauf bles­sure, des Grands Chelems à deux chiffres sont en prépa­ra­tion (au moins 10 titres du Grand Chelem, ndlr). »

His poten­tial off the charts. Best days on the horizon. A career is a long winding road of ups downs twists turns zigs zags. You cannot buy Talent over the internet and the Spanish Magician is a Generational Player and barring injury double figure Grand Slams are in the oven.…