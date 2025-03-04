AccueilATPLe pronostic de Rick Macci pour Alcaraz : "Sauf blessure, il remportera...
Le pronostic de Rick Macci pour Alcaraz : « Sauf bles­sure, il rempor­tera au moins… »

L’ancien coach des soeurs Williams, Rick Macci, très actif sur le réseau social X, a livré un pronostic sur la carrière de Carlos Alcaraz. 

« Un poten­tiel hors norme. Les meilleurs jours se profilent à l’ho­rizon. Une carrière est une longue route sinueuse faite de hauts et de bas, de rebon­dis­se­ments et de zigs zags. Le talent ne s’achète pas sur Internet et le magi­cien espa­gnol est un joueur géné­ra­tionnel qui, sauf bles­sure, des Grands Chelems à deux chiffres sont en prépa­ra­tion (au moins 10 titres du Grand Chelem, ndlr). »

À 21 ans, l’Espagnol a déjà glané quatre titres du Grand Chelem. 

