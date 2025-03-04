L’ancien coach des soeurs Williams, Rick Macci, très actif sur le réseau social X, a livré un pronostic sur la carrière de Carlos Alcaraz.
« Un potentiel hors norme. Les meilleurs jours se profilent à l’horizon. Une carrière est une longue route sinueuse faite de hauts et de bas, de rebondissements et de zigs zags. Le talent ne s’achète pas sur Internet et le magicien espagnol est un joueur générationnel qui, sauf blessure, des Grands Chelems à deux chiffres sont en préparation (au moins 10 titres du Grand Chelem, ndlr). »
His potential off the charts. Best days on the horizon. A career is a long winding road of ups downs twists turns zigs zags. You cannot buy Talent over the internet and the Spanish Magician is a Generational Player and barring injury double figure Grand Slams are in the oven.…— Rick Macci (@RickMacci) March 4, 2025
À 21 ans, l’Espagnol a déjà glané quatre titres du Grand Chelem.
