Lucas Pouille wins his 2nd Challenger title (Bordeaux 2019), beating Jozef Kovalik 6–3 6–3 in Mauthausen.



Clinical until 6–3 4–0, then a few tougher moments incl. 0–40 in the last game. Doesn’t hit as heavy as Kovalik, but is much more all‐rounded. Does this get him an RG MD WC ? pic.twitter.com/51XZTn00o7