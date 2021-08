Medvedev’s last 8 results at M1000 events on HCs



Canada ‘19 : Final

Cincy ‘19 : 🏆

Shanghai ‘19 : 🏆

Paris ‘19 : 2nd Rd

Cincy ‘20 : QFs

Paris ‘20 : 🏆

Miami ‘21 : QFs

Canada ‘21 : 🏆



Has also gone Final, 4th rd, SF, and Final of the last 4 HC slams + won the Tour Finals. Ridiculous https://t.co/Gyyr5JZtdK