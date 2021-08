First time since 20th March 2017 that neither Nadal 🇪🇸 or Federer 🇨🇭 are ranked ATP top 4.



That weeks ATP top 4



1 Murray 🇬🇧

2 Djokovic 🇷🇸

3 Wawrinka 🇨🇭

4 Nishikori 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/J1kAwcjvxY