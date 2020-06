Federer at 34



17 Grand Slam titles

23 Masters 1000 titles

6 year-end championships

1 Olympic gold, 1 silver

1 Davis Cup title

302 weeks No. 1



Nadal at 34



19 Grand Slam titles

35 Masters 1000 titles

0 year-end championships

2 Olympic golds

5 Davis Cup titles

209 weeks No. 1 pic.twitter.com/slz8hzixvj