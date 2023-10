Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic :



“Novak Djokovic is the best ever, I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves”



Source : Mike Tyson Podcast 🗣️



Seems Nick has gained a lot of respect for Novak the last couple of years, these were quotes from 2019 :



- “He has a sick obses­sion… pic.twitter.com/0g0CQu0msk