Novak reco­ve­ring in Belgrade 🙏❤️

Novak opted for acce­le­rated treat­ment at the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine.

Djokovic was seen walking without crutches, with a slight limp.

He arrived at the clinic at 8:30 am, and the treat­ment lasted ~ 70 minutes.https://t.co/OkN4CxtF6C