Tennis, man !



12 h after #DavisCupFinals (ITF + Kosmos) the ATP Cup announced their sche­dule (1st to 9th January).



Players like Rublev have around 20 days to recover from a more than 11‐months‐season : holi­days, preseason and flight to Australia just to play a similar team event pic.twitter.com/TMtEeKxKIT