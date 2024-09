🚨BREAKING NEWS!!!🚨



Master Agnieszka Roma Radwańska will be announced as Hubert Hurkacz’s new coach. She said : « I’m very posi­tive about this part­ner­ship. I think Hubert was wasting his poten­tial and i want to help him. Hopefully I’ll lead him to his first Grand Slam title ». pic.twitter.com/TWkQfUkgB2