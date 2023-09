Congratulations to Novak Djokovic, Serbia’s grea­test athlete. Congratulations on equal­ling our own Margaret Court’s grand slam record, and thank you for remin­ding us that humi­lity, convic­tion and courage in the face of bullying and inti­mi­da­tion can, in the end, win through.



