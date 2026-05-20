Déjà forfait à Madrid, Rome et Roland‐Garros, Carlos Alcaraz manquera égale­ment la saison sur gazon et donc Wimbledon (29 juin au 12 juillet).

Sur le réseau social X, le forma­teur des soeurs Williams, Rick Macci, a réagi à l’an­nonce du septuple lauréat en Grand Chelem, qu’il juge intelligente.

The deci­sions coming out of Camp Carlos are beyond smart and thoughtful. This is a journey a mara­thon and a career. The wrist is a slip­pery slope ESCPECIALLY in a high octane explo­sive unicorn that it fires it at the end of the kinetic chain like a loose rope. The Spanish…