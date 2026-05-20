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Rick Macci sur la terrible annonce d’Alcaraz : « Les déci­sions prises par l’en­tou­rage de Carlos sont plus qu’in­tel­li­gentes et réfléchies »

Par
Baptiste Mulatier
-
39

Déjà forfait à Madrid, Rome et Roland‐Garros, Carlos Alcaraz manquera égale­ment la saison sur gazon et donc Wimbledon (29 juin au 12 juillet). 

Sur le réseau social X, le forma­teur des soeurs Williams, Rick Macci, a réagi à l’an­nonce du septuple lauréat en Grand Chelem, qu’il juge intelligente. 

« Les déci­sions prises par l’en­tou­rage de Carlos sont plus qu’in­tel­li­gentes et réflé­chies. C’est un parcours qui s’ap­pa­rente à un mara­thon et à une carrière. Le poignet est une zone à risque. Le magi­cien espa­gnol reviendra plus fort pour pouvoir entrer dans l’his­toire et tenir plus longtemps. »

Publié le mercredi 20 mai 2026 à 12:50

A propos de l’auteur

Baptiste Mulatier

Accro au sport depuis toujours, Baptiste Mulatier s’est natu­rel­le­ment tourné vers le jour­na­lisme pour raconter les histoires qui le font vibrer. Au fil de sa forma­tion, il a colla­boré avec plusieurs médias, parmi lesquels Le 10 Sport, La Provence, Sport Buzz Business ou encore Foot01, avant de rejoindre We Love Tennis en 2020. Cette même année, il couvre son premier Roland‐Garros, une édition très parti­cu­lière disputée à l’automne en raison de la pandémie. Une expé­rience fonda­trice, point de départ d’une belle aven­ture qui se pour­suit désor­mais depuis six ans.

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