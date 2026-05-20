Déjà forfait à Madrid, Rome et Roland‐Garros, Carlos Alcaraz manquera également la saison sur gazon et donc Wimbledon (29 juin au 12 juillet).
Sur le réseau social X, le formateur des soeurs Williams, Rick Macci, a réagi à l’annonce du septuple lauréat en Grand Chelem, qu’il juge intelligente.
The decisions coming out of Camp Carlos are beyond smart and thoughtful. This is a journey a marathon and a career. The wrist is a slippery slope ESCPECIALLY in a high octane explosive unicorn that it fires it at the end of the kinetic chain like a loose rope. The Spanish…— Rick Macci (@RickMacci) May 20, 2026
« Les décisions prises par l’entourage de Carlos sont plus qu’intelligentes et réfléchies. C’est un parcours qui s’apparente à un marathon et à une carrière. Le poignet est une zone à risque. Le magicien espagnol reviendra plus fort pour pouvoir entrer dans l’histoire et tenir plus longtemps. »
Publié le mercredi 20 mai 2026 à 12:50