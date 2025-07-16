Grand amoureux de son sport et spectateur attentif du circuit, Rod Laver a tenu à féliciter les vainqueurs hommes et femmes de Wimbledon, à savoir Jannik Sinner et Iga Swiatek.
Mais la légende australienne a surtout insisté sur la magnifique rivalité qu’entretiennent le numéro 1 mondial et Carlos Alcaraz.
Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on winning his first Wimbledon title in another thrilling contest with Carlos Alcaraz. Their growing rivalry is a gift to our sport, and it’s matched by the genuine respect they show for each other. Win or lose, they compete with joy, class, and…— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 13, 2025
« Félicitations à Jannik Sinner qui a remporté son premier titre à Wimbledon à l’issue d’un nouveau duel passionnant avec Carlos Alcaraz. Leur rivalité grandissante est un cadeau pour notre sport, et elle s’accompagne d’un véritable respect mutuel. Qu’ils gagnent ou qu’ils perdent, ils s’affrontent avec joie, classe et esprit sportif. C’est ce qui fait les champions. »
Publié le mercredi 16 juillet 2025 à 17:40