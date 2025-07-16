AccueilATPRod Laver : "La rivalité entre Alcaraz et Sinner est un cadeau...
Rod Laver : « La riva­lité entre Alcaraz et Sinner est un cadeau pour notre sport, et elle s’ac­com­pagne d’un véri­table respect mutuel. Qu’ils gagnent ou qu’ils perdent, ils s’af­frontent avec joie, classe et esprit sportif »

Par Thomas S

Grand amou­reux de son sport et spec­ta­teur attentif du circuit, Rod Laver a tenu à féli­citer les vain­queurs hommes et femmes de Wimbledon, à savoir Jannik Sinner et Iga Swiatek.

Mais la légende austra­lienne a surtout insisté sur la magni­fique riva­lité qu’en­tre­tiennent le numéro 1 mondial et Carlos Alcaraz. 

« Félicitations à Jannik Sinner qui a remporté son premier titre à Wimbledon à l’issue d’un nouveau duel passion­nant avec Carlos Alcaraz. Leur riva­lité gran­dis­sante est un cadeau pour notre sport, et elle s’ac­com­pagne d’un véri­table respect mutuel. Qu’ils gagnent ou qu’ils perdent, ils s’af­frontent avec joie, classe et esprit sportif. C’est ce qui fait les champions. »

Publié le mercredi 16 juillet 2025 à 17:40

