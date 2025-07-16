Grand amou­reux de son sport et spec­ta­teur attentif du circuit, Rod Laver a tenu à féli­citer les vain­queurs hommes et femmes de Wimbledon, à savoir Jannik Sinner et Iga Swiatek.

Mais la légende austra­lienne a surtout insisté sur la magni­fique riva­lité qu’en­tre­tiennent le numéro 1 mondial et Carlos Alcaraz.

Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on winning his first Wimbledon title in another thril­ling contest with Carlos Alcaraz. Their growing rivalry is a gift to our sport, and it’s matched by the genuine respect they show for each other. Win or lose, they compete with joy, class, and…