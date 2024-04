Andy Roddick says Alcaraz is a combi­na­tion of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, but the best version of Carlos will come out when he doesn’t need to be spec­ta­cular all the time :



« I think in our gene­ra­tion it was like the players wanted to watch Roger because he could do things racquet… pic.twitter.com/4WxXXfzwUL