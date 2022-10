Andreas Seppi is reti­ring from tennis…



- Defeated Roger Federer at the 2015 Australian Open 🇨🇭🇦🇺

- 66 conse­cu­tive Grand Slam main draw appea­rances 💪

- Was the second‐oldest man in the top‐300 (Verdasco now holds that honour) 👴 https://t.co/BYDR2Z3zOz