5 – Since 2000, only five male players have reached 3+ Grand Slam quar­ter­fi­nals in a single season before turning 22 :



Jannik #Sinner (2022) 🇮🇹

Juan Martin del Potro (2009) 🇦🇷

Novak Djokovic (2007 and 2008) 🇷🇸

Rafael Nadal (2006 and 2007) 🇪🇸

Andy Roddick (2003) 🇺🇸



Disappointing ? pic.twitter.com/OgXE1hvPi2