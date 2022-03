Sergiy #Stakhovsky to ‘La Stampa’: « #Djokovic sent me a message of support, we even chatted a bit. I tried to contact #Federer and #Nadal, I’m sorry they preferred silence. I unders­tand them, it’s not their war. We have the support of great perso­na­li­ties, I hope it lasts » pic.twitter.com/YwQCS6Lz86