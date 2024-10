🥹🇦🇹And with that : Dominic Thiem’s career is over.



🏆 1 Major title

🥈 3‑time major finalist/runner‐up

🌎 World #3

🇪🇸 One of only TWO players to beat Nadal 4+ times on clay

🇪🇸🇷🇸🇨🇭 SIXTEEN wins against the Big 3



