🔉🔊



Each one of The Big3 wanted to be the Best in the history – the point is not who wants 2be the 🐐 but who’s willing to pay a higher price 2achieve it !@DjokerNole was more careful about his diet, for example, and has a different vision and bit of a bigger #willPower 🔝🎾💯 pic.twitter.com/qqaDA48cc2