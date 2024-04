Aaron Cortes 🇪🇸 banned for 15 years for match fixing



Ahhhh look at those reti­re­ments



6–4 5–1 down

7–5 5–2 down

6–2 5–1 down

6–2 5–1 down

6–2 5–1 down



Just beware when you see players retire very late in matches. pic.twitter.com/zro8b3YQ4v