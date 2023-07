🎙️Vika on the male GOAT (Part 2/2)



« Djokovic been painted villain so many times. There’s double stan­dard. He needed to do so much more than Roger/Rafa (to main­tain a good image). He’s always clim­bing uphill.



When he was younger he wanted to be likeable, now he stopped caring. »