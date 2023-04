🎤@stanwawrinka talked about the 🐐:



“It always depends on what you look at.



If you take into account the results and all para­me­ters, I believe that @DjokerNole will end his career in tennis as the best player of all time.”



🎾 #SrpskaOpen 🇧🇦



“I consider Novak a friend. » pic.twitter.com/NacHy3blw2