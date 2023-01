Arthur Fils is an @ATPChallenger cham­pion !



The 18‐year‐old ends Joris De Loore’s 11‐match winning streak, defea­ting last week’s cham­pion 6–1, 7–6(4) to claim his maiden title here at the #IndoorOeirasOpen 2 ! pic.twitter.com/wrnCtQ8yCa