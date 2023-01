Playing his first tour­na­ment of 2023, 18‐year‐old Arthur Fils upsets top seed Ricardas Berankis 7–5, 6–3 to reach his maiden @ATPChallenger final.



His last opponent will be Joris De Loore, who’s on a 11‐match winning streak here at the #IndoorOeirasOpen. pic.twitter.com/Wd0337AASn