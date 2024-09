🚨Confirmed : Serbia Davis Cup Team Coach Viktor Troicki has called up Miomir Kecmanović, Dušan Lajović, Hamad Medjedović and NOVAK DJOKOVIĆ for matches vs Greece in September ! 🇷🇸



Serbia will fight to remain in the World Group against Greece in Belgrade.



Source : @TSSRBIJE pic.twitter.com/cAAqS9LASE