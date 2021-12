#DavisCupFinals player selec­tions for the semi­final between Croatia and Serbia :



Borna Gojo v Dusan Lajovic (first meeting)

Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (Djokovic leads 17–2 in previous meetings)

Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic v Nikola Cacic/Novak Djokovic