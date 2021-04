Our mission : to propel body and mind forward. @ASICStennis and I created a short film under the same belief that sport has incre­dible power, and I hope you feel that too. Check out the full video on their YouTube : https://t.co/0rqG7EqSjp #TakeOneStepForward #ASICSTennis #ad pic.twitter.com/4sTzxHHzD3